Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has registered a complaint against Vairamuthu after she was banned from the dubbing union of the Tamil Nadu film industry. Union minister Maneka Gandhi has assured to help her.

Chinmayi Sripaada, who is jobless for four months, had knocked on the doors of Maneka Gandhi for support. She tweeted on February 26, "@Manekagandhibjp @NCWIndia Maam, it's been 4 months since I named Mr Vairamuthu as my predator. I have since then been banned from work in the TN Film Industry (Dubbjng Union). The law as of today doesn't allow me to file a case. Please give me a solution @PMOIndia."

Chinmayi Sripaada added, "Many of my colleagues who have named Vairamuthu & men are afraid of coming out in the open because speaking up has cost me my basic income in the past 4 months. Please tell me what I should do, what more I should do. Due process has failed me. Please help this Beti. And others."

Maneka Gandhi, who is the Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development, is very active on social media and she often gives solutions to the people, who approach her through Twitter. She was quick in responding to Chinmayi Sripaada. The minister tweeted, "I have taken up your case with @NCWIndia. Kindly DM your contact details. @Chinmayi @sharmarekha."

In reply, Chinmayi Sripaada requested Maneka Gandhi for a permanent solution for women's harassment in workplaces. The singer wrote, "Ma'am there are other women who literally fear their safety, loss of work just like me, not just against Mr Vairamuthu but other men in the film industry as well. I request a solution for all of us. I'll DM ma'am I really, truly appreciate your tweet.

Apparently, Chinmayi Sripaada spoke to Maneka Gandhi over the phone. Later, she took to Twitter to confirm filing a complaint against Vairamuthu. She tweeted, "I have registered a formal complaint against Mr. Vairamuthu with the National Council for Women. As of now this is the only legal route that I have. I am looking forward to the NCW @Manekagandhibjp in helping me take this complaint to a logical conclusion. @PMOIndia."

Even filing complaint dubbing union declined to lift a ban on Chinmayi Sripaada. The singer tweeted, "In the meanwhile the Ban on my work in the Tamilnadu film industry continues. I had sent in a letter to Sri @VishalKOfficial several months ago. Despite his best intentions for which I am grateful, the Council apparently cannot intervene in the workings of the dubbing union."

Chinmayi Sripaada wowed to fight against Radha Ravi in court. She confirmed, "The Dubbing Union headed by President Mr Radha Ravi will be fighting me in court in the coming weeks. In addition I have faced Mr Radha Ravi and team's constant character assassinations, insult and abuse that everyone has been watching. Wish me luck :)."

Chinmayi Sripaada raised her concerns over not having the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) in the Tamil film industry. The singer tweeted, "There is no ICC in the Tamilnadu Film Industry; none in the Dubbing Union. To complain against President Radha Ravi, you must take the permission of President Radha Ravi. When you do, you'll be banned like I was :)."