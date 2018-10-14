Chinmayi Sripaada's husband Rahul Ravindran has gone on to extend his support to a Chennai-based teacher named Sunayana, who was sexually harassed by one of the founders of a playschool in the city in 2010.

Since last one week, the #MeToo movement has been growing bigger and stronger in India with many women from different walks are joining it and sharing their horrifying stories. The latest woman to join this movement is Sunayana, who quit her noble profession of teaching after she faced a sexual misconduct from the person who hired her.

In an interview to The News Minute, Sunayana opened up on the horrifying treatment she had undergone eight years ago. The founder of the playschool had taken her to a hotel to discuss a matter related to the school. After the discussion, he was dropping her home and midway, he tried to sexually harass her. "He stretched his hand out and started rubbing my thigh up to my groin. I was shell-shocked," Sunayana told TNM.

Sunayana added, "I was in a state of denial, thinking this did not happen to me. The man later handed me a big brown cover and asked me to open it. My hands were trembling. When I opened it, stacks of cash popped out. He told, 'that's for you'. Since the car was on a flyover, I could not jump out of the car; but I forced him to stop the car. I scrambled out, banged the door shut behind me and ran towards my house."

After reading her story, Rahul Ravindran took to his Twitter page to take her voice to more number of people. In a series of tweets, he claimed that Sunayana is one of his close friends and he is well aware of her sexual harassment and the person responsible for it. But he said that there was no practical option to fo a legal fight, as there was no evidence for it.

Here is the series of comments posted by Chinmayi Sripaada's husband.