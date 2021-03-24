It was a shock to see the otherwise beefed-up Bhallaladeva in weak and frail condition. Back in 2019, Rana Daggubati shared a picture of himself from an advertisement on Instagram. Though not the advertisment but Daggubati's weak slate grabbed eyeballs. The actor had soon started trending with fans wondering what went wrong with their "Bhallaladeva".

The health condition

And it was in 2020 on Samatha Akkineni's chat show that Rana spilled the beans on his serious health condition. On the show Sam Jam, Rana had spoken for the first time about his health and how he was suffering from blood pressure, calcification around the heart and failed kidneys. The actor had revealed that there was a 70% chance of him having a haemorrhage or a 30% chance of straight death. The actor who is hale and hearty now, is gearing up for the release of his next film -- Haathi Mere Saathi. The film, he says, is going to be "one-of-a-kind" film.

Being back on the sets

Further talking about coming back on to the sets, despite the health issues, Rana told the Indian Express that the director gave him the time to heal. "My films taught me to overcome the problems and rise as a hero. I am happy and thankful that Prabu (Solomon, director of Haathi Mere Saathi) sir waited that time and gave me time to heal. Also, the jungle became a big part of my healing."

Daggubati further spoke about returning on the sets soon after battling illness. He said, "That's the fun about reel world. Whatever happens in the real world, the reel doesn't bother about it. When you are on the sets, you are good to go. So, I think that's what films do to me."

Rana Daggubati, who is a renowned face in southern and Hindi films, tied-the-knot last year. The actor broke a million hearts when he got married to Miheeka Bajaj in an intimate but grand ceremony.