Rana Daggubati, who has worked in the southern film industry as well as in Bollywood, got hitched to Miheeka Bajaj last month.

Social media was flooded with their engagement and marriage pics. The couple's wedding was not less than a fairytale. Well, never did in our wildest dream we thought that the Telugu superstar was battling major health issues. Although time and again Rana's health made headlines but the actor always refuted rumors about his severe health condition.

And now finally the actor has broken the silence and has opened up about his critical health condition and has shared a heart-wrenching story that will leave you teary-eyed.

Rana Daggubati is a true blue warrior; talks about his critical health condition

Telugu star Rana Daggubati is a true warrior, and his untold story on Samantha Akkineni's chat show might leave you stunned. The makers of Sam Jam released a promo that shows Rana Daggubati for the first time revealing his health condition that could have led to death in the past. During the chat show, for the first time, Rana Daggubati opened up about going through a critical health condition. While he was narrating the incident, tears rolled down his eyes, seeing this even Sam got emotional.

Rana said:

When life was on a fast forward, there was suddenly a pause button. There was bp, calcification around the heart and you have failed kidneys...It could have been a 70 per cent chance of stroke or haemorrhage and a 30 per cent chance of death straight.

Samantha Akkineni also got emotional and shared that she has witnessed Rana Daggubati being strong throughout his tough time in life.

Hailing Rana as a superhero, Sam said:

Though people were crumbling around you, you were like a rock. I have seen it in front of my eyes and that's why he is a superhero to me.

Check out the promo of the show:

And here’s a glimpse a sneak peek into high and low! ❤️ https://t.co/iRjtGiG8eP — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) November 23, 2020

Times when fans were anxious about Rana's health.

Fans were curious to know why he looked lean in his wedding pictures, but Rana's didn't say anything.

In July last year, Rana Daggubati looked pale and weak in several photos, and this triggered reports that he was unwell. Reports also stated that he was set to undergo a kidney transplant. However, the Baahubali star later dismissed the kidney transplant rumours and told news agency IANS.

I think there was enough speculated about it and I am tired of clarifying that I am absolutely fine and healthy. So, I think rumours about my health are now a boring topic. Whenever I leave Hyderabad, people get apprehensive, but I am thankful for the love and the concern people have been showering on me.

In 2018, amidst rumours, the actor had himself took to Twitter to share an update about his health and wrote, "Hearing lots of strange things about my health, I'm fine guys just some BP based issues I'm addressing. Will be fixed and sorted soon." The actor also added, "Thanks for the concern and love but don't speculate it's my health, not yours ;)."

On the work front

Rana Daggubati's multilingual film Haathi Mere Saathi is confirmed for Makar Sankranti 2021 release. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the film also stars Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in the lead roles.