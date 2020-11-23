Even before the country was familiar with the meaning of the word 'Rap', one man who introduced us to the hip hop culture was– Baba Sehgal. From "Thanda Thanda Pani" to Mr Perfect to "Aa Jaa Meri Gaadi Mein Baith Ja" Baba Sehgal offered some of the most memorable musical compositions in the era of the 90s.

If Gen Y (millennials) knows him from "Thanda Thanda Pani," then Gen Z (born after 1997) sings along to his hits like "Chicken Fried Rice" and "Going To The Gym."

As the versatile rapper celebrates, his birthday today, let's take a look at some rare and unknown facts about Baba Sehgal that will leave you amazed!

Childhood

Baba Sehgal was born on November 23 and brought up in Lucknow. Baba has received his education from the GB Pant University, graduating with a B.E Hons Chemical Engineering. Baba Sehgal developed an interest in the entertainment industry, and his dedication made him a rapper, actor and media personality.

Career

Baba Sehgal made a debut in the entertainment industry in the 1990s with his emergence in the indie-pop scene. His maiden album was Dilruba in 1991, became successful. Baba Sehgal followed it with is the second album Alibaba released in the same year.

His hit songs like Thanda Thanda Paani, 1992, Manjula and Dil Dhadke cemented his credentials as a popular figure in rap music. Baba Sehgal released Main Bhi Madonna in 1993, Dr Dhingra, 1994 and followed it with Miss 420 that same year. His popularity kept on surging with his hit after hit gaining him a place in the film industry as a movie soundtrack composer.

Not many of you must be aware that each album that he produces contains songs written by him.

When he wowed us on TV

In 2006, he contested in the Bigg Boss 1. Baba Sehgal also a stage performer and a TV presenter for the primetime show, Superhit Magabla, aired on DD2. In 2005, Baba Sehgal directed the music for Bollywood film Nalaik and Bhoot Uncle in 2006.

Acting

Baba Sehgal made an acting debut in 1998, with the Bollywood film Miss 420 alongside Sheeba Akashdeep and sang the soundtrack for the film. His next movie was Double Gadbad in 1999 in which Baba Sehgal played two characters and also did the soundtrack.

Baba Sehgal also picked a role in the SAB TV comedy series Jugni Chali Jalandhar in 2009 and even in Rang Badalti Odhani on Star One in 2011. Apart from Bollywood films, he made the debut in Telugu film with his role in Rudhramadevi alongside Anushka Shetty who played the lead role. He was also seen in the movie Bankchor.

Web debut

The celebrated rapper made his digital debut in Bhoot Purva. The show stars Omkar Kapoor and Zoa Morani.

While we can't get over Baba Sehgal's, do you know he is Kishore Kumar's Jabra fan?

He is a huge Kishore Kumar fan. The effervescent rapper has mentioned it time and again.

Put on your dancing shoes as we bring to you some of the most foot-tapping Baba Sehgal songs:

If you haven't snooped to Sehgal's discography yet, you are surely missing out on some of the catchiest tunes of the music world.

He has kept us laughing amidst these COVID-19 times through his vibrant and situational songs.

Aaja Meri Gaadi Mein Baith Jaa

Dil Dhadke from the album Thanda Thanda Pani

Who needs 'Ice-Ice Baby' when we got 'Thanda Thanda Pani'. Out of all Baba Sehgal songs, this catchy composition instantly runs through our mind the moment we hear Baba's name.

Thanda Thanda Pani (audio)

Loomba Loomba

One of the biggest hits from Baba in Telugu is Mr Perfect from the movie Aarya-2. This song is a favourite of people who don't even understand the 'T' of Telugu.

Going to the Gym

Aloo Ka Paratha (song)

Team International Business Times, India, wishes Baba Sehgal a very Happy Birthday!