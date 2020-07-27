Baba Sehgal has been one of the first Hindi Indian rapper that we all have grown up listening to. 90's kids must have certainly grooved and hummed to his iconic cult song 'Thanda Thanda Paani. He has released over 25 singles till date. He started his acting career in the year 1993. Currently, he is charming us with his acting prowess in Telugu and Tamil cinema and also a YouTube channel where he uploads his songs.

Baba Sehgal's latest songs 'Kela Khao' a desi twist to' Bella Ciao; and 'I am Billionaire' have crossed millions of views online.

In a freewheeling exclusive conversation with International Business Times, Baba Sehgal spoke at length about his survival journey in Bollywood, his songs, journey, upcoming projects and more.

On latest songs

Kella Khao, I am a BILLIONAIRE, talks about nepotism Bollywood. The song talks about my point of view. I don't deny the fact that nepotism isn't there. All I know is I have survived in this industry for 30 years now, and I am glad that people like me and my work. My agenda is to entertain. And that's what I keep doing. I may not have millions of followers, but the people from the age group of 16 to say 50 like my songs. They comment on my timeline; this gives me happiness that I am doing good.

Pyaar Deewana Hota Hai ❤️

For full video - click link in the bio? pic.twitter.com/NhCKQO3sDa — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) July 23, 2020

On nepotism

Nepotism is there in every field, not just Bollywood. Now tell me, Ambani ka beta will handle his father's business and property. As far as the music industry is concerned, yes, there are specific favourites people have. Every field has this, be it in journalism or corporate everywhere. This will never change When my rap songs would run for years and years as compared to typical Bollywood songs, and some people didn't like that. Bollywood aur mera chaatis ka aakra hai...(laughs). But I survived, and I am doing so. Talent is always appericated and hard work always pays off. We all feel for Sushant Singh Rajput but sorry to say, some people are merely using his death for their own benefit. Let him rest in peace.

It’s LIVE now -



Nepotism ko Maarta hun Goli,

Criticism sey khelta hun Holi ?



I am a BILLIONAIRE ? https://t.co/s5GaPq3xCM — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) July 26, 2020

On music mafia and gang in Bollywood.

I don't understand what led AR Rahman to say this; he is an Oscar winner, he has composed so many songs, has been in the industry as much as I have been. We should just move on and focus on our work. The reason I never said anything was I never felt the need to say anything against anyone. We are all artists and we are here to work.The gang that everyone is talking about, do you think people won't watch their films? Will anything change here?

On what inspires him to make music

I look at usual day-to-day surrounding, topics and keep on making music and lyrics while I am walking, exercises or cycling. I love all kinds of music, but my favourite is Kishore da Saab's music.

On remixes

I have always been a die-hard fan of Kishore Kumar and have grown up listening and performing on his songs in my school college and university functions. Vaada karo from the film 'aa gale lag ja' is one my favourite tracks. And I have recreated his iconic songs, without tampering it. If you change the rhythm of the songs, the audience is smart, and they know what is soothing to ears and what's not.

On not doing more films in Bollywood.

As I said, Bollywood aur mera chaatis ka aakra hai.. back in early 90's Yaaron Ka Yaar (1994) (unreleased) never released. Some of my films back then took time to release almost eight years, at that time films would take time to relase and I have no complains against anyone. Having said that, I am not doing any Bollywood film as of now.

Are you happy with the way your career has shaped up?

Kaun isey Laya,

Yeh Covid Kyun Aaya ? pic.twitter.com/aPhbxgggvv — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) July 27, 2020