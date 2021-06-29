Rana Daggubati is one of the most happening stars in the South Indian Movie Industry. With his hefty body, he appeared in the role of a nefarious villain in India's most famous movie Baahubali. It is reported that Rana is in talks to host Telugu's biggest reality show Bigg Boss' upcoming season.

Nagarjuna as Bigg Boss Telugu host

Telugu's biggest star Nagarjuna hosted the reality show for two seasons in a row. The TRP's soared high, with competitive participants, entertaining concepts, and Nagarjuna's hosting for Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Prior to that, Jr NTR and Nani had hosted the show successfully.

Rana Daggubati as Bigg Boss Telugu 5 host

Now that Nagarjuna and other stars in Telugu are busy with their upcoming movies and other commitments, the makers are eyeing to rope in Rana Daggubati as the host for Bigg Boss Telugu-5. Bigg Boss show's producers seem to have approached Rana Daggubati as indicated by Nagarjuna himself. There are reports that Rana is positive about the show. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

It is also reported that the makers of the reality show are silently working on the list of participants before they make it all official. Rana's celebrity talk show 'No.1 Yaari' brought him much fame as a host. So, it is expected that Rana would entertain the Television audience well with his hosting too.

Bigg Boss Telugu-1



The curtain raiser season of Bigg Boss Telugu was hosted by the most popular hero Jr NTR, who had entertained the audience with his witty talks and timely dialogues in the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu. Later the star became quite busy with his movie shootings and hence had to quit hosting on Television. He is also likely to host the other popular TV show "Meelo Evaru Koteswarudu" this year.

Bigg Boss Telugu-2



Telugu's Natural star Nani acted as the host for Bigg Boss Telugu-2. Nani's hard work for the show paid off, as he earned so many praises from the Telugu Television viewers. He then became quite busy with his movies and hence, Nagarjuna took over the hosting for the next consecutive seasons.

The actor is currently busy with a handful of movies and hence, not even in the race to host the Bigg Boss show.

Rana Daggubati's upcoming movies

Rana's upcoming movie Virata Parvam starring Sai Pallavi as his heroine is all set to see a theatrical release soon. With another movie with Telugu's Powerstar Pawan Kalyan in making, Rana Daggubati is also in talks for a couple of other movies in Telugu.