Months after quitting social media and resigning from the post of Social Media Head of Congress, Ramya aka Divya Spandana is back in the news. The actress-turned-politician is now looking forward to make her comeback to films.

Speaking to The Times of India, the actress laughed off over the rumours of her secret marriage in Dubai. On asking about staying away from social media, the Golden Girl said that she did not make it a big issue when she was made the head of Congress Social Media and did not "make it a big deal" when she stepped down from the position.

"Fun to make a comeback"

When asked about whether she is interested to make her comeback, she said, "Offers still come. I didn't take them up, as I was busy with political commitments. I'm not entirely sure, but I think it'd be fun to make a comeback,"

The actress hints about ending her stint in politics and says that she is enjoying the digital detox.

Journey:

Ramya started her career in film industry with Puneeth Rajkumar's Abhi. In a matter of few years, she rose to become a top heroine in Kannada film industry, but she remained a controversial queen for her outspoken nature.

The Golden Girl from Sandalwood has bid goodbye to films since she forayed into active politics in 2013. She was made the head of Congress' Social Media in 2017, but quit social media after her party was drubbed in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.