Kiccha Sudeep, who is basking in the success of his recently-released movie Pailwaan, is not a person who shies away from giving credit to where it is due. Without any hesitation, he has often spoken about positive qualities of his contemporaries or friends in film industry.

Now, one such comment has become a talk of the town. Sudeep has praised actors like Rocking Star Yash, Puneeth Rajkumar, Sri Murali and Vijay Raghavendra in an interview. Wondering about what? Kiccha has spoken high about their dancing skills. "I cannot dance like them in this life," the Pailwaan star said in an interview.

His good words about Yash, Puneeth Rajkumar and others have left their fans happy who have appreciated Sudeep's honesty when it comes to sharing positive words about the qualities of his contemporaries who are often assumed as his rivals by the cine-goers.

According to Sudeep, he gets shivering if he is heading for song shoots. "I will be just praying for the song shoots to get over," the actor said on a lighter note. The 46-year old credits Sandalwood legends like Dr Vishnuvardhan and Ananth Nag of inspiring him when it comes to dance.

"I take inspiration from Ananth Nag sir and Vishnu sir. They just managed by 'walking' in songs. And many songs have become hits," the actor adds.

Meanwhile, Sudeep's Pailwaan has completed its first week in theatres and has done good business at the Karnataka box office.