In a major setback to the ruling BJP, the issue of 40 percent commission in government projects is back to haunt the saffron party in Karnataka. The State Contractors' Association has levelled serious allegations of corruption against the ministers in the Bommai-led government. The contractors, without naming any ministers, identified the Housing, infrastructure development; Minor irrigation, law parliamentary affairs and legislation; education and PWD departments to be the most corrupt.

The Association had written a letter to the Prime Minister, alleging rampant corruption in the BJP government earlier as ministers and MLAs of ruling party were taking 40 per cent commission in all contracts given by the government. Kempanna, the President of the State Contractors' Association, has stated that it is over 3 months since the letter was written to PM Modi.

"All MLAs demand 10 to 15 per cent commission. The total system has become corrupt. All ministers and CM are corrupt. There are instances where no work is done and the whole 100 per cent fund is swallowed," Karnataka State Contractors Association president said.

It said that even after many months, PM Modi has not initiated any action in this regard and it has decided to write a letter again and remind him about the charges that have been made earlier against the ruling party.

Kempanna alleged that Minister for Horticulture Muniratna who is in-charge of Kolar district is collecting money on his own. He said he had got work worth Rs 10,000 crore done for Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency. Where is the development there? Kempanna questioned.

The government owes Rs 22,000 cr to contractors. Kempanna challenged that if a judicial probe is ordered, all documents would be submitted. Siddaramaiah has assured that he would raise the issue in during the assembly session, he added.

Corruption in K'taka govt

Similarly, two associations representing private unaided school managements have raised the issue of "rampant corruption" in the state education department. Together, Schools Management Association (RUPSA), and Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), in its letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has named the state's school education and literacy minister B.C. Nagesh. RUPSA president Lokesh T. claimed that this is third such letter they have addressed to the Prime Minister in this regard.

RUPSA also released an audio recording purported to belong to a Block Education Officer allegedly demanding bribe for processing an application for renewal of a school's recognition. RUPSA members alleged that as much as 50 per cent cut is demanded by department officials to clear RTE reimbursements.

The Bommai government is already on the backfoot after the Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA) had alleged that bribes of 40 per cent are the norms for payments made out in the public works department.