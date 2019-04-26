We finally have all the details about the upcoming James Bond movie. Daniel Craig will be reprising his role of Bond whereas, the Academy Award-winning actor, Rami Malek will play the main villain in the feature.

There had been several speculations about the upcoming Bond 25 movie. At first, there were reports that Daniel Craig will be replaced by Chris Hemsworth or Idris Elba as the protagonist in the action-thriller movie. It was later clarified that Craig will star in Bond 25 for the last time as James Bond.

Following which, there were talks about Danny Boyle joining as the director but the acclaimed filmmaker left the project due to some creative conflicts. But that's all in the past now, as we have all the details about the upcoming Bond 25 movie.

At the recently held live event at Ian Fleming's GoldenEye villa in Jamaica, movie experts and fans learned several interesting things about the upcoming Bond 25 movie.

As of now, the upcoming James Bond movie has no title whatsoever. Even the studio is using #Bond25 to promote the movie.

The other important details about Bond 25 are as follows:

Rory Kinnear will return as James Bond's stalwart ally, Tanner.

Ben Whishaw will return as Q after playing the role in Skyfall and Spectre.

Naomie Harris will portray Eve Moneypenny.

Léa Seydoux will play the role of Dr. Madeleine Swann.

Jeffrey Wright will be back as the CIA operative we last saw in Quantum of Solace.

Rami Malek is reportedly going to feature as the main antagonist in the upcoming Bond 25 movie. He was featured in a video in which he said the following:

A word about #BOND25 from Rami Malek pic.twitter.com/CLJ5mpO9mu — James Bond (@007) April 25, 2019

"Hey everyone, this is Rami Malek and I am not jealous not one bit... that you are in the absolutely stunning setting of Ian Fleming's iconic Caribbean home GoldenEye on the island of Jamaica!" Rami said while adding that he is stuck in New York in the production but he is "very much looking forward to joining the whole cast and crew very soon. And I promise you all I will be making sure that Mr. Bond does not have an easy ride of it in his 25th outing."

Even producer Barbara Broccoli talked about the movie's plot and revealed that James Bond won't be on active service at the start of the film as he will be enjoying his time in Jamaica.