It looks like Rami Malek's stars are in his favor these days. After winning the Academy Awards for the Best Actor for his role in Bohemian Rhapsody, Mr. Robot star is reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming James Bond movie.

As per a report by Collider, Rami Malek may star as the main villain in the upcoming Daniel Craig's spy-thriller movie directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

However, Rami Malek is also busy with the final season of Mr. Robot, in which he portrays the role of a computer hacker with an anxiety disorder. So, if the filming of Bond 25 will collide with the shooting of Mr. Robot season 3, then he may have to choose the latter as he is the face of the much-acclaimed TV show.

But as per the Collider's report, Rami Malek's managing team has successfully negotiated his filming schedule so that he can work for both Bond and Mr. Robot. At the same time, there is no official deal between the studio and the actor but since he has just won an Oscar, there are chances that the award-winning actor will increase his quote.

The new James Bond movie is long overdue. In the last couple of months, there have been several changes which this spy-thriller movie has endured. First, the release date was pushed back and then it was reported that the acclaimed scriptwriter, Scott Z Burns has been hired by the producers to rewrite the Bond 25 movie script.

Meanwhile, Rami Malek has just got all the love and appreciation from around the world for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Award-winning movie, Bohemian Rhapsody. Robert Downey Jr. himself has praised the 37-year-old Malek for his brilliant performance.

"I say, unequivocally, Rami Malek is the front of the bloodline of his acting generation, I think he has witnessed it here tonight and from an endomorphic loner of 'Mr. Robot' to the complete showman that he displayed here. I am just telling you dude and you already know it, you are good," Downey Jr said in the below video.

As of now, there is no official confirmation whether Rami Malek will get the chance to portray the role of a villain in the next Daniel Craig starrer James Bond movie or not.