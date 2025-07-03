The first-look video of Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' starring Ranbir Kapoor is finally here! And it promises to be every bit of a visual spectacle! The introductory video shows Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The first look that dropped on July 3 is nothing less than a captivating trailer as it goes on for 3 minutes.

The audience, who had been waiting with bated breath for the first look ever since the inception of the project, is mesmerized by the visual treat it promises to be. The teaser video has garnered massive thumbs up from the audience. Netizens can't stop comparing it to the disaster that Om Raut's 'Adipurush' was.

Social media reactions

"GOAT actor, GOAT villain, GOAT director, GOAT title, GOAT teaser, 5000 cr on the cards," wrote a social media user.

The upgrade every person in this country deserved ?❤️#Ramayana pic.twitter.com/KGIpSGNq35 — Radoo (@Chandan_radoo) July 3, 2025

"Ready to witness the biggest Indian phenomenon on big screen!" another social media user wrote. "The Best Person To Play RAVANAA no other Chindi could've matched this. Best Decision by Makers To cast #YashBOSS #Ramayana," read a comment.

"We are coming to cook 1000cr. Mark your date," another comment read. "This is Bollywood. To all 2020 batch born cinema lovers. Think twice before trolling this industry for content #Ramayana #RanbirKapoor #YashBOSS," one more comment read.

"A Christian and a Muslim giving score for #Ramayana. Overwhelmed," a floored fan wrote. "He didn't speak. He didn't blink. Still gave goosebumps. Ranbir Kapoor. THIS is what PEAK CINEMA is," another Ranbir Kapoor fan commented.

"Bro was serious when he said he wants to give it to Indian cinema. If anyone wants to make a globally appealing movie, it should be rooted in our own culture and characters. Hats off, #RanbirKapoor. Jai Shri Ram," one more Ranbir Kapoor fan commented.