The holy month of Ramadan has arrived and the Muslims are engaged in special prayers and day long fast throughout the month.
By refraining from food and water throughout the day, the Muslims believe in getting closer to Allah by understanding the pain and suffering of other people.
They also abstain from smoking and all sorts of immoral activities as the fast teaches them the qualities of discipline, sacrifice, mindfulness, reflection, and empathy for those who are less fortunate.
The holy month ends with the grand celebrations of Eid al-Fitr or the "Festival of Breaking Fast." This year, the festival is expected to fall on May 23 or 24 with respect to the sighting of the moon.
On this holy month, we bring you the best wishes and messages to share and spread with your loved ones:
- May this month of Ramadan be fruitful. Here's wishing you to receive the most delightful gifts of Ramadan." - Ramadan Mubarak! Ramadan Kareem!
- May the divine Allah bless you with peaceful and prosperous life throughout the year. Happy Ramadan 2020!
- "Four Weeks of mercy, 30 days of worship, 720 hours of Spirituality. The 43,200 Minutes of Forgiveness, 2592000 Seconds of Happiness."- Ramadan Kareem!
- After the sight of the crescent moon, may you find the utmost source of bliss and gaiety! Enjoy each and every enlightenment moment of Ramadan! Be Blessed!
- May this Ramadan bring endless moments of joy and happiness in your life. Ramadan Mubarak.
- May you always be blessed with the love and protection of Allah. Wish you a happy Ramadan.
- May this blessed night keep coming in your life ever and ever after. Chaand Raat Mubarak to you and your family may Allah bless you all.
- The motivation of Ramadan gives us the ability to do more good works. May you have the happiest Ramadan.
- May Allah bless you and your family. Happy Ramadan Kareem!
- When the month of Ramzan starts, the gates of the heaven are opened and the gates of Hell are closed and the devils are chained." -Imam Bukhari
- I look back and half of Ramadan is over in the blink of an eye. Before I know I will be saying that about my entire life." -Nouman Ali khan
- Fasting is a shield, it will protect you from the hell fire and prevent you from sins." -Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)
- When Ramzan begins, the gates of paradise are opened." -Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)
- Conquer your lustful desires and your wisdom will be perfected." -Imam Ali (AS)
- The remembrance of Allah brings Tranquility to hearts." -Imam Ali (AS)