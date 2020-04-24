The holy month of Ramadan has arrived and the Muslims are engaged in special prayers and day long fast throughout the month.

By refraining from food and water throughout the day, the Muslims believe in getting closer to Allah by understanding the pain and suffering of other people.

They also abstain from smoking and all sorts of immoral activities as the fast teaches them the qualities of discipline, sacrifice, mindfulness, reflection, and empathy for those who are less fortunate.

The holy month ends with the grand celebrations of Eid al-Fitr or the "Festival of Breaking Fast." This year, the festival is expected to fall on May 23 or 24 with respect to the sighting of the moon.

On this holy month, we bring you the best wishes and messages to share and spread with your loved ones: