Ramadan crescent sighted in Saudi Arabia, confirming the commencement of the holy month. Taraweeh has commenced in Saudi Arabia and Saturday will be the first fast of the month in Saudi Arabia. For India, the first fast will be on Sunday.

Some countries will observe the first day of Ramadan on February 28, 2025. Sehri time at 05:20 am and Iftar time at 07:11 pm. Cities like Cupertino, Denton, and Arlington will also start observing Ramadan on February 28, 2025, with varying Sehri and Iftar times.

The start date of Ramadan may vary depending on the lunar calendar and moon sighting practices in different countries.

In India, the projected Sehri and Iftar times on 1 March 2025 have been shared.