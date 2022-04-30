Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez are grabbing headlines again. But, not for all the right reasons. The duo is getting massively trolled ever since they shared the new poster of their upcoming film - Ram Setu. Netizens are questioning logic and science ever since the poster has been unveiled.

The trolling

Akshay is seen carrying a flambeau in his hand while Jacqueline is holding a torch. The two seem to be inside some kind of a cave. "I am getting "Rudraksh" type wibes from this pic. God help audience. God help narrative of our mythology," wrote one user. "The entire surrounding is so well lit, that woman has a powerful electric torch, and yet here you are. Holding a fire torch to see god knows what! Hilarious poster," said another user.

"Jacqueline has a battery operated torch still Akshay Kumar is using Mashal to look around. Says a lot about director's eye for details," commented a netizen. "Only in Bollywood, you can see one actor carrying flame torch and another actor carrying battery torch in the same frame. RIP logic," opined another netizen.

When Akshay Kumar apologised

There were many calls for boycotting the film too as many social media peeps are upset with Akshay Kumar for joining a paan masala brand. Akshay had recently appeared in a paan masala brand ad and was immensely trolled and lambasted for the same. Owing to the massive backlash, Kumar took to social media to apologise and even ended his association with the brand.

"I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes," he wrote.