On the auspicious day of Diwali 2020, Laksmii movie star Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to announce his next venture. The acclaimed Bollywood star is going to star in Abhishek Sharma's Ram Setu movie.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share the news of his next venture, the Ram Setu movie. He wrote, "This Deepawali, let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge (setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt - #RamSetu. With you & yours a very Happy Deepawali."

In the first look, Akshay Kumar looks like he is standing on sand. He seems to wear the clothes of an adventurer or explorer. What makes this poster eye-catching is the image of Lord Rama and the never-ending ocean behind Akshay.

Ram Setu movie plot

As of now, the plot details of Ram Setu movie is not yet released but based on the released poster, fans started to speculate that the movie will explore the story of Akshay Kumar's character who will go to find the reality behind the great bridge that Lord Rama built to connect India and Lanka.

The movie is directed by Abhishek Sharma and is produced by Arun Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra.

Social media reactions on Ram Setu

As soon as Akshay Kumar announced that they are making a movie on Ram Setu, his fans started to reply and comment on Instagram and Twitter. Some of the comments were praise-worthy, but some had biased opinions. Check out a couple of such responses.

Ram Setu Release date

As of this writing, the official release date of Ram Setu movie is not yet revealed by Akshay Kumar. Still, since he has four major releases in 2021, namely -- Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Bell Bottom, and Prithviraj, there are chances that Ram Setu movie will either release on Diwali 2021 or at the beginning of 2022.

Akshay Kumar's Laxmii movie failed to impress the audience as many deemed it comical rather than a horror movie. So, there is a chance that with a film like Ram Setu, Akshay Kumar is not going to take any sort of risk.