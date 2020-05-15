Ram Pothineni is overwhelmed by the birthday messages by his fans. The actor said that he is touched and blessed to have all of them. He promised to return them the total of love they have shown to him.

Ram Pothineni treated his fans with a teaser of the song Dinchak from his upcoming movie Red. The actor took to his Twitter account this morning to share the link to it and wrote, "Here's the teaser of one of my fav songs from #RedTheFilm #DinchakSong I had a blast on sets filming this..I'm sure you guys will have a blast at the theatres watching this. Love.. #RAPO."

Ram Pothineni was flooded with wishes on social media. Responding to his well wishers, he tweeted, "To my dearest fans, I've heard that many of you haven't eaten or slept all night.. just to show me the kind of love you have for me to the entire World!..I'm truly touched & blessed to have all of you! ISTA! MOTHAM TIRIGICHESTA! Cuz I.. Love you all more..❤️ #RAPO."

Many celebs from the Telugu film industry took to their Twitter account to wish Ram Pothineni on his birthday. The actor responded to them and thanked for their wishes. Here are their comments.

Venkatesh Daggubati: Wishing @ramsayz a very Happy Birthday & an successful year ahead!! #HappyBirthdayRAPO

Sai Dharam Tej: Wish you a very happy birthday abbayi @ramsayz ...hoping you have a very nice day with all your loved around take care and god bless Hugging face #StayHomeStaySafe

Manchu Manoj: Wishing a very happy birthday to my most energetic brother @ramsayz Wishing you all the success this year and many more years to come #HappyBirthdayRAPO

Lakshmi Manchu: Happy Birthday Powerhouse Star-struck @ramsayzWishing many more Super Successful Birthdays & lots n lots of Energy to you.. #HBDRamPothineni

Charmme Kaur: Ustaaaaaaaaaaad @ramsayz Last year on this day we were in Goa shooting for zindabad song n partying hard Squinting face with tongue missing ur energy n vibrant love Smiling face with heart-shaped eyesLots to catch up on post lockdown Hugging face love u always n forever grateful #HappyBirthdayRAPO

Pranitha Subhash: Happy Birthday Ram , stay awesome Hugging faceHugging faceHugging face @ramsayz #HappyBirthdayRAPO

Anil Ravipudi: Many more happy returns of the day Party popperBirthday cake @ramsayz wish u all the best jiiii...Smiling face with smiling eyesHugging faceHugging faceHugging faceHugging face

Genelia Deshmukh: Dearest @ram_pothineni ... that's a picture from Ready just to remind you that we need to click more pictures.. He he he.. Jokes apart, most often while filming we meet super people and have great experiences but somehow once it's done,, we loose touch and although the fondness always remains, life takes on and it just gets too busy but you my friend are the perfect example of investing in friendship and letting the other know, that it doesn't have to be everyday that one keeps intouch but rather that whenever you do, you take off from where you left.. Thank you for all the love you give my boys and my family, we absolutely adore you.. #HappyBirthdayRam

Lavanya: @ramsayz wishing you a veryyy happy birthday Ramm! Keep shining and spreading happiness all around you #HappyBirthdayRAPO

Priyadarshi: Happy to share the CDP of ustad @ramsayz Wishing you more peace and Happiness brother #RAPOBirthdayCDP

Nidhhi Agerwal: This is the #RAPOBirthdayCDP for DOUBLE Energetic Star @ramsayz Mama, maar munta chod chintha Smiling face with sunglasses wishing you the best year ahead ismart buddy Hugging face

Harish Shankar S: Happy Birthday ROCKSTAR @ramsayz wishing u nothing but a Block Buster year ahead #RAPOBirthdayCDP

Puri Jagannadh: Rey ismart nuvvu thurum ra Grinning face with smiling eyesGrinning face with smiling eyesGrinning face with smiling eyesHappy birthday @ramsayz miss you and love you Face throwing a kissFace throwing a kissFace throwing a kissFace throwing a kissFace throwing a kissFace throwing a kissFace throwing a kiss

Devi Sri Prasad: Superrr Duperrr HAPPY MUSICAL BIRTHDAY to you Dearrrestt RAM BOYYYYYY @ramsayz Keep ROCKIINNGGG with many more BLOCKBUSTERRRSSS & UNLIMITED ENERGY !!! ❤️❤️

Raashi Khanna: Happy birthday @ramsayz wish you be blessed with all that your desire and more.. lots of love..

kona Venkat: My best birthday wishes to our ismart hero @ramsayz .. Ur best in whatever u do brother.. wishing u a super duper year ahead !! #HBDRamPothineni

Gopichandh Malineni: Many more happy returns of the day to red bull @ramsayz..have a fantastic year ahead brother

Gopi Mohan: Many many happy returns of the day dear @ramsayz Thank u for entertaining us all these years..Devadas,Jagadam,Ready,Maska,Kandireega,PandagaChesko, NenuSailaja, VOZ, HGPK, ISmartShankar..Best wishes for #Red #HappyBirthdayRAPO #HappyBirthdayRamPothineni #happybirthdayRAM