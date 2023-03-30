Chief Ministers and Governors of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao extended greetings to the people of the state and the country. He said that Hindus revered Lord Ram and Sita, considered an ideal couple, with divinity and holiness.

AIt is a great thing that the Kalyana Mahotsavam of the ideal couple Sri Sitarama is celebrated as a festival on a grand note by all the people of the country on Chaitrashuddha Navami in the spring season every year, he said in his message.

The Chief Minister said that Lord Ram is a role model for generations to come for his sacrifices. As the eldest son in the house, Lord Rama gave utmost importance to family responsibilities and commitments and invited harsh sacrifices in his life to fulfill his father's words.

He said that Lord Ram's life is an inspiration, as he showed his belief in truthfulness and righteousness in spite of all the hardships he faced.

He stated that in the present times when the family values are on the decline, the Ram Navami festival is a special occasion to embrace the aspirations and values of Lord Sitaram and continue an ideal family life.

Like every year, the Chief Minister said the state government is officially organizing the Kalyana Mahotsavam of Sri Sitarama with pomp and grandeur in Bhadrachalam.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his greetings to people on the occasion of Ram Navami.

In his message, the Chief Minister said that Ram Rajya is an inspiration for any government that works for the people. The best way is the rule of Lord Ram to make every home happy.

The quality of Sri Ram is that he is faithful to his word and endures hardships for it and he is always exemplary in moral and social behaviour, he said.

Ram Navami: Significance

Ram Navami is being celebrated worldwide today, (30th March, 2023). The auspicious occasion is usually celebrated on the ninth day of Chaitra month (March-April) in the Hindu lunar calendar. Besides celebrating the birth of Lord Ram, the day is also observed as the marriage day of Rama and Sita.

The Hindu festival commemorates the birth of Lord Rama, believed to be the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He was born to King Dasharatha and Queen Kaushalya of Ayodhya. According to the Hindu mythology, Lord Vishnu incarnated himself in the form of Lord Rama to destroy Ravana, the demon King of Lanka.

Lord Rama was the embodiment of truth and morality. He was a righteous king, an ideal son, an ideal husband and a loving brother. He is considered an eternal symbol of human ideals among Hindus.

Ram Navami celebrations begin on the first day of the Chaitra month and end on the ninth day. The celebrations are marked by pujas, bhajan and kirtans and devotees also observe a fast on the day and recite passages from Ram's life.

