After announcing a new release date for filmmaker Om Raut's magnum opus 'Adipurush', the makers have dropped a brand-new poster of the upcoming film. On Thursday morning, March 30, director Om Raut took to his Instagram handle to share the new poster on the special occasion of Ram Navami with the caption, "Mantron se badhke tera naam Jai Shri Ram."

'Adipurush', which is based on the epic Ramayana, is one of the highly anticipated mythological fantasy films and has been facing a lot of criticism since its beginning. The previous posters were hugely criticised and disliked by the audience. The new poster of the film, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Sunny Singh as Laxman. The trio is all dressed up in their respective attires.

Sharing the poster in three languages, Prabhas also captioned it, "Mantron se badhke tera naam. Jai Shri Ram (sic)." Following the release of the new poster, netizens started sharing their thoughts on the same. One user said, "Sir no improvement in the posters. Infact it is looking like a filter. Faces of artists are not upto the mark. And seems like pasted there. I can understand that you tried innovatively using motion capture, but unfortunately it is disappointing sir. Hope movie will be good." Another user questioned, "Sita maa ka sindoor kahan hai?? (Where's Sita Maa's sindur??)" The third comment read, "Teaser to dikhao...tab pata chalega rayta kitna saaf hua hai (Show us the teaser...then only we can understand how much did the film improve)."

'Adipurush' slated to release globally on 16 June 2023

The fourth user wrote, "Worst than last posters," while the fifth one commented, "Maja nahi aaya (It's not great)." One user said, "Tilll no changes in costume and looks and alll..."

For the unversed, in 'Adipurush', Prabhas plays the central character of Lord Rama, the king of Ayodhya. The story depicts Rama's journey to Lanka to rescue his wife Sita (played by Kriti Sanon), who was abducted by Ravana about 7,000 years ago. Saif Ali Khan, who will make his debut in Telegu industry with this film, will be essaying the role of the lead antagonist Lankesh. The film is slated to release globally on 16 June 2023.