Ever since Kriti Sanon started shooting for her upcoming project 'Adipurush', there have been reports that the actress is dating the South Indian superstar Prabhas. Fans also started speculating their relationship, but nothing was confirmed in terms of reports.

Varun Dhawan spills the beans

However, a few days ago, when Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon appeared on the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' for the promotions of 'Bhediya', Varun dropped a major hint about Kriti dating Prabhas. In a video, Karan Johar can be seen asking Varun about some lists and why Kriti's name is missing from that list.

To this, Varun replies, "Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika Padukone ke saath. (Kriti's name is not here because her name is in someone's heart. That man is not in Mumbai because right now he is shooting with Deepika Padukone)."

Soon after this, netizens were sure that Kriti is dating Prabhas as the 'Baahubali' actor is currently shooting with Deepika Padukone for their upcoming movie 'Project K'. Now, one of the industry insiders has reportedly confirmed that Prabhas and Kriti are in a relationship and the rumoured lovebirds might get engaged soon.

According to reports, Prabhas apparently went down on his knees to propose to Kriti Sanon on the sets of 'Adipurush' and she said 'yes'. Reportedly, the family of both the stars are also very happy with this relationship and have given a green signal to the couple. If reports are to be believed, Kriti and Prabhas will get engaged soon after the release of their first film together, 'Adipurush'.

Officially Confirmed ! #Prabhas proposed #KritiSanon during shoot of #Adipursh ! They are in relationship now !!! Engagement on the way very soon ?????❤️❤️ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) November 28, 2022

Earlier, at a promotional event of 'Adipurush', Kriti had revealed that if given a chance, she would marry Prabhas. Not just that, in another event, she even called him a "darling". Well, after all this, the fans are beaming with great joy and can't wait for the couple to announce the good news.

On the work front

Kriti Sanon dating rumours parked after her appearance on Karan Johar's show 'Koffee With Karan 7' and it took only one episode to reignite the speculations when Kriti Sanon called Prabhas and the actor picked up her call only to answer, 'Hey Karan, It's me!'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti will be eassying the role of Sita in 'Adipurush' and it will mark her first collaboration with Prabhas. Apart from the two stars, Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the role of Raavan in the film.