South Indian superstar Prabhas revealed his first look as Lord Ram from the multilingual period saga 'Adipurush' on Friday, September 30. The actor took to his official social media handles and shared the posters of the film in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Teaser to be unveiled on October 2

Sharing the poster, Prabhas wrote, ''Aarambh. Join us as we embark on a magical journey on the Sarayu River Bank in Ayodhya, UP. #AdipurushInAyodhya. Unveil the first poster and teaser of our film with us on Oct. 2 at 7:11 PM! #AdipurushTeaser''.

The poster showed the 'Radhe Shyam' actor in a never-seen-before avatar as he dons a white dhoti with rudraksha bracelets on his arm and aims a bow and arrow towards the sky, giving us a perfect imagery of Lord Ram.

The poster undoubtedly looks spine-chilling and has left the fans crazy who are extremely excited for the film. The teaser of the upcoming film will be released on October 2 at a grand event in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, and the entire cast and crew is expected to head to Ayodhya for the same.

As soon as the poster was shared, one of the users wrote, "Starrr starrr Rebelstarrrrr", while another fan wrote, "Jai prabhas." A third user commented, "Annnna waiting" and the next comment read, "Jai sree ram."

Biggest film of Prabhas' career?

Directed by Om Raut, 'Adipurush' is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana and is reportedly considered as the biggest film in Prabhas' career. While Prabhas will be playing the role of Raghav in the film, Kriti Sanon will be essaying the character of Janaki.

The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, portraying King Ravana and Sunny Singh as Laxman. The mythological drama has been made on mammoth budget of nearly Rs 500 crore and it has been jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-series and Retrophiles.

After getting postponed multiple times due to the pandemic, 'Adipurush' is all set for a grand release on January 12, 2023, ahead of Sankranti.

Earlier, on September 27, trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the teaser and first-look poster release date of 'Adipurush'. Taking to Twitter, Taran wrote, "PRABHAS - SAIF - KRITI - SUNNY: 'ADIPURUSH' TEASER ON 2 OCT IN AYODHYA... #Adipurush - which arrives in *cinemas* on [Thu] 12 Jan 2023 - will launch #AdipurushTeaser + #FirstLook poster on 2 Oct 2022 in #Ayodhya... Stars #Prabhas, #SaifAliKhan, #KritiSanon and #SunnySingh (sic)."