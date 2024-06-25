The Ayodhya Ram Mandir's roof has reportedly started leaking with the onset of the monsoon with the water leakage noticed near the location where the Ram Lalla idol is housed, said the chief priest.

The chief priest, Acharya Satyendra Das, expressed his surprise at this development, stating, "So many engineers are here, and the Pran Pratishtha was held on January 22, but water is leaking from the roof. Nobody would've thought this."

News reports indicate that the temple's roof began leaking immediately after the first rains. Acharya Satyendra Das specifically noted that the water leakage started near the location where the Ram Lalla idol is housed. He attributed the problem to the newly constructed temple's lack of proper drainage, which has caused water to accumulate near the idol.

The chief priest also discussed the ongoing construction of the Ram Mandir, expressing skepticism about completing it by July 2025 despite any claims suggesting otherwise. He called for immediate action and investigation, raising concerns over the construction process.

Das's comments highlight doubts about meeting the July 2025 construction deadline for the Ram Temple, emphasizing the need for scrutiny into the recent water leakage issues near the revered Ram Lalla idol. He cautioned that if the issue is not promptly addressed, it could complicate prayer rituals, especially with the expected increase in rainfall.

The Pran Pratistha ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir was held on January 22 this year, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders like Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, and JP Nadda.

Notably, the opposition recently won the BJP's seat in Ayodhya City, a significant symbolic loss for Modi's party following the inauguration of the controversial grand Hindu temple on the site of a demolished mosque.