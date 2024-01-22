And the day, devotees waited for is here. The Ram Mandir inauguration ('pran pratishtha' ) was held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya.

PM Modi performed aarti of Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir. He offered flowers to Ram Lalla's idol and also performed all the rituals with folded hands. Dressed in white traditional wear PM Modi sought the blessing of Lord Ram.

Let's take a look at Ram Lalla's idol adorned with flowers which was unveiled on January 22.

The Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya is truly mesmerising. Netizens are in awe of seeing the idol. His alluring and smiling face, with glittering eyes. Devotees present there as well as on social media are crying happy tears.

#WATCH | Ayodhya: Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple concludes.#RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/7j6vLrWgSy — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

During the puja being performed by PM Modi in the sanctum sanctorum, only UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and some priests who conducted the puja and recited the mantras were present.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads rituals at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya.#RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/NjDMeUojal — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Apart from this, no one was allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum.

Choppers shower flower petals over Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as the idol of Ram Lalla is unveiled in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta at the Ayodhya Ram Temple pranpratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/8chqPYEZGs — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Prominent figures, including Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, business magnates Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, and sports icon Sachin Tendulkar watched the pranpratishtha ceremony live at Ayodhya as PM Modi performed the rituals.PM Modi toched the feet of priests present there.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya



#RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/Ro3nbTqGZV — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Visuals show actors Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty arriving at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

PM Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and Governor Ananadiben Patel offer prayers to Ram Lalla. The idol was unveiled at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya during the pranpratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/cMH64vECS6 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a gathering of over 7,000 individuals, including seers and distinguished personalities.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Singer Sonu Nigam gets emotional; says, "...Abhi kuch bolne ko hai nahi, bas yahi (tears) bolne ko hai."#RamTemplePranPratishtha pic.twitter.com/6yoZ4s8APy — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Singer Sonu Nigam got teary-eyed and said, "Abhi kuch bolne ko hai nahi, bas yahi (tears) bolne ko hai." ( I can't say anything now, I am simply overwhelmed).

The consecration will pave the way for the public opening of the Ram Temple on January 23, 2024.

Bollywood celebrities Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty and Ayushmann Khurrana arrives in #Ayodhya ahead of the consecration ceremony #RamMandirPranPrathistha #RamMandir pic.twitter.com/0ft5IqvyGQ — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 22, 2024

The pranpratishtha ceremony ended at 1.00 pm.