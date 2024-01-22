Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Kangana in Ayodhya [top left], 'Jai Shri Ram' On Antilia [top centre, left], Ram Mandir decked up [ bottom left], Inside visuals from templeInstagram

It's indeed a significant day for India and January 22 marks a pivotal day as the 'Pran Prathistha ceremony at the Ram Mandir is set to unfold. Ahead of the grand occasion, actor Kangana Ranaut who has already arrived in Ayodhya. She took to social media to share images of her participation in a sacred havan/yajna, alongside a meeting with the esteemed spiritual guru, Swami Rambhadracharya.

The actor after meeting the saint, swept and mopped the floor at the Hanuman temple.

Kangana attended a bhajan event last night at Ram Mandir premise 

After which, she was seen listening to a bhajan at a temple. Dressed in a golden saree and shawl, the actor amid tight security was seen attending the event.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Puja rituals begin at Ram MandirInstagram

Apart from that, celebrities attended a dinner organised by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra which was hosted by trustee Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Singh and his son Yatindra Mishra at Raj Sadan Palace in Ayodhya.

Several visuals of Ram Mandir decked up in lights and flowers have gone viral.

Puja rituals begin at Ram Mandir

Image from the puja rituals at the Ayodhya Ram Temple during today's Pranpratishtha ceremony.

Antilia, the iconic Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, is decked up for 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony which will be held today at the Ayodhya Ram temple

The 27-storied landmark building this evening lit up with holograms reading 'Jai Shri Ram' in Hindi and diyas. The area around is decorated with lights and banners.

The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of prominent personalities, including industrialists, sportspersons, actors, etc.

Several celebrities have been papped at the airport. Alia -Ranbir, Katrina Vicky, Big B among others.

The 'pran-pratishtha' ceremony will begin at 12:20 PM auspicious nakshatra and is expected to end by 1:00 PM on 22 January.

As per PM Modi's official itinerary, he will arrive in Ayodhya at 10:25 AM and will address a public event after the conclusion of the 'pran-pratishtha' ceremony around 1:00 PM.

