It's indeed a significant day for India and January 22 marks a pivotal day as the 'Pran Prathistha ceremony at the Ram Mandir is set to unfold. Ahead of the grand occasion, actor Kangana Ranaut who has already arrived in Ayodhya. She took to social media to share images of her participation in a sacred havan/yajna, alongside a meeting with the esteemed spiritual guru, Swami Rambhadracharya.

The actor after meeting the saint, swept and mopped the floor at the Hanuman temple.

Kangana attended a bhajan event last night at Ram Mandir premise

After which, she was seen listening to a bhajan at a temple. Dressed in a golden saree and shawl, the actor amid tight security was seen attending the event.

Apart from that, celebrities attended a dinner organised by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra which was hosted by trustee Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Singh and his son Yatindra Mishra at Raj Sadan Palace in Ayodhya.

Several visuals of Ram Mandir decked up in lights and flowers have gone viral.

Take a look:

Uttar Pradesh: Preparations are in full swing for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony today at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. pic.twitter.com/HNEaaJ02zI — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya's Ram Temple lit up and decorated beautifully ahead of the Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/1W9sipxe8u — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

Puja rituals begin at Ram Mandir

Image from the puja rituals at the Ayodhya Ram Temple during today's Pranpratishtha ceremony.

Antilia, the iconic Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, is decked up for 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony which will be held today at the Ayodhya Ram temple

The 27-storied landmark building this evening lit up with holograms reading 'Jai Shri Ram' in Hindi and diyas. The area around is decorated with lights and banners.

The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of prominent personalities, including industrialists, sportspersons, actors, etc.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani's house 'Antilia' decked up ahead of the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony in Ayodhya tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/mKoTRNWZSV — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

Several celebrities have been papped at the airport. Alia -Ranbir, Katrina Vicky, Big B among others.

#WATCH | Telangana | Telegu superstars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan board a flight to Ayodhya from Hyderabad.



Ayodhya Ram Temple pranpratishtha ceremony is taking place today. pic.twitter.com/KzWSVFsQIJ — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

The 'pran-pratishtha' ceremony will begin at 12:20 PM auspicious nakshatra and is expected to end by 1:00 PM on 22 January.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini leaves from a hotel in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/5Nm0sQ7Kwp — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

As per PM Modi's official itinerary, he will arrive in Ayodhya at 10:25 AM and will address a public event after the conclusion of the 'pran-pratishtha' ceremony around 1:00 PM.