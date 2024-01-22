The nation is now just minutes away from the Ram Mandir pran pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. The who's who of the country has reached Ayodhya to mark their presence at the auspicious event. From Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Sania Nehwal, Sachin Tendulkar to Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff and several other big names have turned up for the gala event.

What does the box contain

If reports are anything to go by, a special box has been curated to give away prasads to VVIPs. A video of the box has taken over social media. "The box contains 5 laddus, Rudraksha, sindoor from Hanumangarhi temple, Saryu water," a TOI report stated, adding that 15,000 boxes have been curated to give away to the VVIP devotees.

Celebs attending the event

For the pran pratishtha ceremony, four main routes in Ayodhya (Ram Path, Bhakti Path, Janmabhoomi Path, and Dharma Path) have been decorated with a variety of flowers. Guests will receive sattvik food cooked in desi ghee post the puja to be performed by PM Narendra Modi. The Temple Trust has directed Bharti Garvi Gujarat and Sant Seva Sansthan from Gujarat to prepare the prasad under their guidance.

As per reports, over 7000 well-known faces from all across the country have been invited to the event. Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Gautam Adani and many more business tycoons have also been invited to witness the historical moment. Kangana Ranaut, Jackie Shroff and many other celebs were seen offering their services to the temple by sweeping, dusting and cleaning the Ram Mandir premises.