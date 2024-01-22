Bollywood celebs have already started heading towards Ayodhya for Ram Mandir consecration. Ranbir Kapoor was spotted wearing a white kurta, dhoti and a shawl as he headed towards the airport. Alia Bhatt looked ethereal in a blue saree as she accompanied him towards the airport. Director Rohit Shetty was also spotted with the couple heading towards Ayodhya for Ram Mandir inauguration.

Ranbir Kapoor goes traditional

Netizens have been going gaga over Ranbir Kapoor's traditional look. "People are forgetting that he is the only Hindu who can bring down all the three Khans and their domination in "Bully"wood... Respect him just for that!" wrote a user. "No one should judge a man by his past pls," another user wrote. "Kapoor's and Bhatt's Sanatan mode Activated," a social media user commented. "In this outfit, they will freeze there," another social media user commented.

Other celebs spotted

Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene were also spotted leaving for Ayodhya early morning. While the Dhak Dhak girl stunned in a yellow saree, Nene complimented her in a striking red kurta and jacket. Amitabh Bachchan was also spotted leaving for Ayodhya with the invitation card in his hand. Jackie Shroff, who was earlier in Ayodhya, cleaning and sweeping the floors of Ram Mandir, was also seen heading back to Lord Ram's abode for the consecration ceremony.

Such is the rush and craze for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya today that even celebs are finding it hard to find an accommodation there. Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana's Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri revealed that he and Arun Govil weren't able to find a proper accommodation in the city. The trio had reached Ayodhya a few days back and were seen walking along the streets dressed in traditional wear.

Hema Malini and Vindu Dara Singh have also been a part of several dance plays and skits in Ayodhya for the last one week. Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Dipika Chikhalia, Anupam Kher and many other celebs have already reached the religious site for the big day.