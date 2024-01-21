Kangana Ranaut has headed to Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir consecration. Lord Ram's statue from the Ram Mandir has been unveiled, and a picture of Ram Lalla's idol has taken over the internet. Kangana took to social media to share that this is how she thought Lord Ram would have looked in his younger days. She added that her imagination has now come alive.

Kangana's post on Lord Ram's statue

"I always thought Lord Rama looked like this as a young boy and my imagination today came alive with this murti," she wrote. In another story, Kangana went on to praise the sculptor. "Kitne sundar aur mann ko moh lene wali ye pratima hai, kitna pressure hoga @arun_yogiraj ji pe aur swayam parmeshvar ko hi patthar mein tham lena...kya kahein yeh bhi Ram ki hi kripa hai...@arun_yogiraj ji Shri Ram ne aapko swayam darshan diya hain, aap dhanya hain."

(The statue is so beautiful and soul winning, there must have been so much pressure on Arun yogiraj to bring God into a stone. This is also Lord Ram's mercy. Lord Ram himself has presented himself to you, you are blessed now)

Vivek Agnihotri to skip the event

While Kangana Ranaut has already reached Ayodhya, another Ram Bhakt, Vivek Agnihotri is going to give the Ram Mandir temple inauguration a miss. "I was pleasantly surprised to receive many follow-up calls from the office of CM @myogiadityanath Ji. The lady asked me for travel details in an extremely warm but professional manner. Mighty impressed with the way technology is used to ensure a comfortable and safe visit for all."

Vivek Agnihotri went on to add that the only reason he will not be able to attend the ceremony is because he will not be in the country on January, 22 due to inevitable reasons. "It's unfortunate that I am not able to attend #PranPratishtha as I am not in Bharat on 22nd Jan for some inevitable reason and only Ram ji knows how sad I am. #RamMandir."