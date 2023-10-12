Asha Parekh has been grabbing the headlines for all the right reasons. The veteran actress has shared her unfiltered thoughts and unabashed statements during a recent interview. From quashing Kangana Ranaut's no friendships in Bollywood claims to asking legitimate question on The Kashmir Files producer/director, Asha Parekh is on fire.

Quashing Kangana's claims on Bollywood friendships

In a recent interaction with News18, when the Sau Din Saas Ke actress was asked about Kangana Ranaut's claims of no genuine friendships in Bollywood, the actress gave example of her own friendship with Helen and Waheeda Rehman. "We have a strong friendship." She further asked the interviewer to ask Kangana Ranaut why she made that statement. She added that it is one's personal choice to make friends or not.

Raising questions on The Kashmir Files makers

However, not in a mood to stop, Parekh also said that one should ask Kangana why she doesn't make friends. Not just that, the Caravan actress also raised questions on the makers of The Kashmir Files in the interview. "Yes, people watched 'The Kashmir Files.' I will say something controversial here... the producer of the film made Rs 400 crore. From that, how much money did they give for the welfare of the Hindus living in Jammu and Kashmir?" she asked.

"Those who don't have water, or electricity. How much money did the producer give to them?" she further asked. "After paying everybody else's share, the producers will have their share of profit. Suppose they earned Rs 200 crore out of the film's Rs 400 crore earnings, they could have donated Rs 50 crore to help the people," she added.