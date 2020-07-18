On Saturday the Ram Temple Trust has given Prime Minister Modi two dates to choose from for the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Temple construction. As of today, the construction could start either on August 3rd or 5th.

The disputed Ram Temple date of construction was the centre of today's meeting of the Ram Temple trust who met in Ayodhya. Soil testing for the construction has also begun.

Groundwork begins for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

The Ram Mandir has been on the cards for a long time now. However, the construction is now materialising soon. The Ram Temple Trust announced on Saturday that it has proposed two dates for the Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now have to choose between August 3rd and August 5th. ANI quoted a trust official as saying, "We have sent to the Prime Minister two dates to choose from - either 3rd August or 5th August - as the date to lay down the foundation of the Ram Temple. The construction will begin on the date he deems fit."

Further, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced that soil testing for the construction has also begun on the land. Larsen & Turbo have begun collecting samples of the soil and drawings for the temple's foundation are also in progress.

The Trust has also begun contemplating procurement of the marble and bricks for the construction of the temple. The trust plans outreach for 10 crore families across 4 lakh localities to raise funds for the construction as well.

The decision for the date of the construction and the Bhumi Pujan, will rest on when Prime Minister Modi visits Ayodhya. While the dates were to be decided earlier, processes were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.