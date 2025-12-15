Ram Janmabhoomi movement stalwart Ram Vilas Vedanti passes away; CM Yogi condoles his demise

Dr Ram Vilas Das Vedanti, a prominent figure of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and former Member of Parliament from Ayodhya, passed away while undergoing treatment in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep grief over the demise of Dr Vedanti, who was also a member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

"The passing away of Dr Ram Vilas Vedanti Ji Maharaj, a prominent pillar of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement, former Member of Parliament, and revered saint of the Vashishtha Ashram in Shri Ayodhya Dham, is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world and Sanatan culture. Humble tributes to him," CM Yogi said in a post on X on Monday.

He further added, "His passing marks the end of an era. His life of sacrifice, dedicated to the service of religion, society and the nation, will continue to inspire generations. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant a place at His feet to the departed soul and give strength to his disciples and followers to bear this immense grief."

Dr Vedanti was regarded as one of the leading voices of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. During his tenure as the MP from Ayodhya, he consistently advocated the construction of the Ram Temple, raising the issue both in Parliament and through public mobilisation.

In recent times, he had also demanded that streets in Ayodhya bearing Muslim names be renamed by the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government.

A few months ago, speaking to IANS, Dr Vedanti had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year tenure and expressed confidence in his continued leadership. "We believe Prime Minister Modi will continue to serve the nation for another 11 years," he had said, while sharing his vision for the future.

Dr Ram Vilas Das Vedanti's demise has been widely mourned by religious leaders, political figures and followers, who remember him for his lifelong commitment to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and public life.

(With inputs from IANS)