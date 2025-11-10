PM Modi to lead 'Dhwaj' ceremony at Ram Temple on Nov 25, preparations underway: Nripendra Mishra

Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for one of the most significant and symbolically charged events in its recent history, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hoist the Dhwaj (flag) atop the spire of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya on November 25.

The flag, according to temple officials, will be saffron in colour and bear the symbol of the Sun, representing the eternal energy and glory associated with Lord Ram.

Speaking to reporters, Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra said, "The discussions and preparations are focused on the Prime Minister's program. We are ensuring proper arrangements for his visit so that he can tour the temple premises and review all ongoing construction works. The plan will be finalised based on suggestions from the Prime Minister's Office."

The main temple structure, along with six subsidiary shrines dedicated to Lords Mahadev, Ganesh, Hanuman, Suryadev, Maa Bhagwati, Maa Annapurna, and Sheshavatar, has been completed.

"Most of the work is completed. Now the attention is being paid to the beautification of the temple premises, including the plantations," Mishra added.

On the upcoming flag-hoisting ceremony, he said, "We want the flag to be hoisted atop the temple's main spire, and for that, certain technical requirements are being examined. Experts from the Defence Ministry, who specialise in such work, are assisting to ensure that the ceremony on November 25 goes smoothly without any issues."

Ayodhya's urban transformation has also taken shape around the temple's spiritual and cultural significance. The newly redeveloped 'Ram Path', 'Bhakti Path', and 'Dharma Path' have been designed to guide devotees seamlessly from the city's edges to the sanctum of the temple, weaving the story of Lord Ram into the very fabric of the city's modern layout.

The government's investment in Ayodhya and related pilgrimage infrastructure has been extensive.

An allocation of Rs 4,560 crore has been made to upgrade and strengthen roads linking key religious destinations such as Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura, Chitrakoot, and Prayagraj.

Additionally, Rs 4,200 crore has been earmarked to develop the Buddhist Circuit encompassing Sarnath, Kushinagar, Shravasti, Kaushambi, and other prominent stupas and tirthas across the state.

The November 25 ceremony is expected to be a moment of profound cultural and historical resonance, blending spirituality with the vision of a modern, developing Ayodhya, underlining the union of devotion and development.

(With inputs from IANS)