Controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has landed in a problem after he use F-word to praise Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika. Some of her fans have expressed their disappointment over his review.

It is known at that Ram Gopal Varma does not shy away from criticizing or praising a film or a personality from film or politics. He has got an idiosyncratic style to day and some people call it erratic and weird. He was impressed with the trailer of Manikarnika and he went to watch the film on its opening day. Soon after coming out of the cinema hall, he took to Twitter to share his review of the movie.

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "Wowwwww #KanganaRanaut fucking swept me away with her sheer intensity in #Manikarnika ..Last I witnessed such fury and ferocity was only in BRUCE LEE in ENTER THE DRAGON. All action heroes look like heroines in comparison to the greatest hero I ever saw on screen #KanganaRanaut in #Manikarnika"

Some Kangana Ranaut fans were happy with RGV's review of Manikarnika. A fan named Abhati‏ (@24abhati) replied, "Sir atleast you are unbiased with your views on #KanganaRanaut in #Manikarnika. It is a shame that most of the Film fraternity is so quiet on such a beautiful, important movie! Their egos are much bigger than their craft and work!!! @aamir_khan @SrBachchan @deepikapadukone"

But RGV's use of F-word to praise Kangana Ranaut did not go down well with some of her fans, who called it a senseless comment and he should have avoided the cuss word. Here are their replies.

Uday‏ @imuday1984

That's an unnecessary use of f-word

SANJAY‏ @SANJAYSTAFE

Atleast mind ur words... What nonsense words u r using for such a wonderful actress

మధు‏ @BMadhuB

Y r u using the fu#king word... I don't understand the fu#king reason for using the duck word here... duck duck... Y r u so obsessed with duck word

N V G Sai Raghu Ram‏ @NVGSaiRaghu1990

Most nonsensical comment.

Manjeet kahai ‏ @manjeetkahai

Why have used the f-word??? Irresponsible comment.

Siva‏ @shivagnt2020