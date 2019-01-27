In his review of Manikarnika, RGV aka Ram Gopal Varma went gaga over Kangana Ranaut's acting. But he did mention a single word about director Krish and Rajamouli's father KV Vijayendra Prasad.

Two days before it hit the screens, Ram Gopal Varma shared Kamaal R Khan aka KRK's review of Manikarnika on his Twitter handle. Besides, the filmmaker also wrote, "In a repeat of history,like the Rani of Jhansi herself, Kangana seems to be all set to conquer the box office Hearing extraordinary things about #Manikarnika ..Can't wait fo see the Rani of Jhansi #KangnaRanaut (sic)."

Ram Gopal Varma apparently watched Manikarnika late on Friday. Later he tweeted his review, "Wowwwww #KanganaRanaut fucking swept me away with her sheer intensity in #Manikarnika ..Last I witnessed such fury and ferocity was only in BRUCE LEE in ENTER THE DRAGON. All action heroes look like heroines in comparison to the greatest hero I ever saw on screen #KanganaRanaut in #Manikarnika."

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is an epic biographical period drama based on the life of the Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. This is Hindi film and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut might be the key for this project, as she has played the lead role. But the brains behind this project are from the Telugu film industry and their work holds more strength in Manikarnika than her performance.

Scriptwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, who has taken Indian cinema to international level with his Telugu movies Baahubali 1 and 2, has penned story and screenplay for Manikarnika. Krish aka Radhakrishna Jagarlamudi, whose Telugu film titled Kanche has won National Film award, has directed this movie.

Baahubali 1 and 2 and Kanche have become critically-acclaimed movies and commercially blockbusters. They have taken the name and fame of Tollywood and India cinema to international level. Krishan and KV Vijayendra Prasad are the true pride of the Telugu film industry. Being a Telugu film director and scriptwriter, Ram Gopal Varma should have first praised their work, but ignored them for an unknown reason.

It is known that Ram Gopal Varma talks about trending topics to garner attention for his upcoming movies. In some interviews, the director has admitted that these are his unique publicity stunts. His latest review on Manikarnika could be one of them. Some fans replied to him and mocked him, saying whether he really watched the film and wrote the review.

Prasad Rao‏ @msprao2012

Kangana action over rated, she never understood the essence of role, what ever positives r due to Krish..

Sunil Potturi‏ @sunilpotturi

Did you really watch the movie, or it just based on watching trailers and/or hearing from others(like how you did for Bahubali

NVG Sai Raghu Ram‏ @NVGSaiRaghu1990