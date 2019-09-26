After watching the trailer of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma said that the movie is a befitting tribute to megastar Chiranjeevi and also gave kudos to producer Ram Charan for gifting it to his father.

Ram Gopal Varma is known for making headlines for his crazy comments on movies and celebs on his social media. Four days after the release of the trailer of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the director did not make any comment about it. When everyone was wondering about the reason, he is back to his regular profession, but this time, he tried to be decent in his remarks.

After watching the trailer of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, RGV took to Twitter to review it. The director wrote, "WOWWWW! #SyeRaa is an ultimate befitting tribute to the phenomenon of MEGA STAR CHIRANJEEVI GARU ..Kudos to Producer RAM CHARAN for giving this gift to both his father and the audience "

It was reported in the past that Ram Gopal Varma was to direct a film featuring Chiranjeevi, but the latter was said to have backed out of the project after which the director has been ranting against the megastar on Twitter. His negative comments have hurt Chiru's fans on several occasions and they trolled the director, whenever he made such comments.

Many of these fans are wondering over what made Ram Gopal Varma share such a positive comment about the trailer of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Some mocked, saying that he might not have drunk Vodka before posting it, while few others felt that he made it for Amitabh Bachchan, who is also playing a role in it. In reply to him, here is how they mocked the director on Twitter.

Dr.Harish telu @harishtelu

We all hope there is no internal sarcasm in it .

Hemakoti @hemakoti

Sir I want to read if you are rewritten our Indian Constitution.

Sree Ram Sai @SRIRAMSAIspeaks

Kasepu ayyaka...some rouge had hacked my account antavemo choosko

Lazy Fellow @LazyFellow1

Nuvu pogudu tunnava ... Ante inka vodka start cheyaledannamata

Amit @AmitLipunkumar

Next tweet chestadu sorry vodka tagi chessesa Anni

Bharadwaj Sai Sanivarapu @BharadwajSaiS

Idhi Vodka veyakamundu... Waiting for after 9 PM Tweet .

dim చిక్కు dim చిక్కు @GnanaSapuram73

Entra eroju peg veyaleda endi Nee cheyi padithe edaina Assam Ika tweet cheyaku

cherry @ Sunil_7117 @cherrySunil7111

I think so.. It is your first ever tweet without any sarcasm

VENKATESH DUDDU @dudduvenkatesh

I believe this message maybe from fake account of RGV - it's shocking to hear such positive comment

DeepAK_MSD @DeepAK_MSD07

First time.. I understood the RGV Sir tweet

Klyp @kullay2311

Nuv praise chesina oka movie kuda hit kottaledu Varma ji, Soo stop praising.

Sitaram @SitaramJogi