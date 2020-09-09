Controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has once again mocked the media, saying that its new girl is NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau), the ex-girl CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) is completely forgotten.

Ram Gopal Varma is known for his publicity stunts on social media. Of late, the director is fighting for a good cause. Post Sushant Singh Rajput's death, he has been raising his voice against the media trial against Rhea Chakraborty. He has shamed Arnab Goswami of Republic TV and few other media houses for the witch hunt on the actress.

Rhea Chakraborty is facing a series of charges like abetment to the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, murder, money laundering, cheating and ganja consumption/procurement. While CBI is yet to find evidence for any of these charges, NCB has found out that the actress was procuring drugs for the late actor and arrested her on Tuesday.

All these days, media houses were pressing for a CBI probe into the case. Now, their focus has turned towards the NCB's investigation. Talking about it, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "One week back the media was non-stop covering CBI "Abhi gaadi uthri hai. Abhi andar jaa rahi hai. Collecting crucial evidence etc etc" and now that the media's new girl is NCB, the ex-girl CBI is completely forgotten."

Ram Gopal Varma added, "CBI has done in 24 hrs what @MumbaiPolice couldn't do in 60 days" shouted the media. But now that the media lost interest in CBI in pursuit of the new love NCB, it seems as if CBI has completely stopped working. Maybe it's waiting for the media to come back to resume work."