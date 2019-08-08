Controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV has taken a dig at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi with a sensational comment over his reaction on revoking Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

A day after Article 370 was abolished in the state, Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter to talk about it. In his usual crazy way, the director tweeted, "Kashmir ke baare me aaj tak sadhiyon se chalraha hai india pakistan ke beech "Kashmir Tera hai? Mera Hai?etc etc Aur aaj barkhurdaar @Narendramodi ne bola hai "Aey M C log...Kashmir Mera Hai .aur jinko bhi iske khilaaf kehna hai,tum log Bhaad(Pakistan)me Jao.""

Minutes after him, Madhur Bhandarkar cautioned people on Twitter to be careful with their comments on Article 370, as it may hurt anyone. He wrote, "My humble request to be responsible with ur comments and forwards on social media. Pls do not tease or mock anyone with regards to #Article370 being scrapped. It's time to show warmth and support to people of #JammuKashmir and #Ladakh. We are One. #JaiHind ."

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had condemned the central government's move, by tweeting, "National integration isn't furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution. This nation is made by its people, not plots of land. This abuse of executive power has grave implications for our national security."

Rahul Gandhi had added, "Kashmir's mainstream political leaders have been jailed at secret locations. This is unconstitutional & undemocratic. It's also short sighted and foolish because it will allow terrorists to fill the leadership vaccum created by GOI. The imprisoned leaders must be released."

Ram Gopal Varma responded to Madhur Bhandarkar's tweet and wrote, "And my fucking non-righteous demand on Kashmir is to be super not irresponsible in a non horribly non honest comments of @RahulGandhi."

Ram Gopal Varma also made a sensational remark on Narendra Modi and Imran Khan. He tweeted, ".@narendramodi is a C and @ImranKhanPTI is also a C and the specific difference between the two C's as in whose C, F'ed whose C, I will leave it to the understanding of the Janata of India and the Janata of Pak to decide."