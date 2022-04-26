Kichcha Sudeep's highly anticipated film Vikrant Rona is the latest talk of the town. The team dropped the teaser recently and the stunning visuals have caught the attention of many. Touted to be a pan-India 3D thriller, the film stars Sudeep as the lead protagonist along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.

Had the good fortune to see some 3 D footage of @KicchaSudeep ‘s #VikrantRona directed by @anupsbhandari ..And I must say it’s looking NEXT LEVEL ..ABSOLUTELY MARVELLOUS …Can’t wait to see full film on July 28 th https://t.co/UgnRbGfX40 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 24, 2022

Meanwhile, ace filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has praised the teaser and called it marvellous. "Had the good fortune to see some 3 D footage of @KicchaSudeep 's #VikrantRona directed by @anupsbhandari ..And I must say it's looking NEXT LEVEL ..ABSOLUTELY MARVELLOUS ...Can't wait to see full film on July 28th"

The teaser was unveiled by actors Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Simbu and former cricketer Virender Sehwag in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and English, respectively. The teaser introduces Sudeep as Vikrant Rona aka the Lord of the Dark who strikes fear into the hearts of his enemies.

The film will release in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi and is also expected to release in Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English and other foreign languages.

Directed by Anup Bhandari, the film is presented by Zee Studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins.

Meanwhile, Sudeep confirmed that the film will hit the screens on July 28. "After a long and a beautiful journey,,,Happy to announce that #VikrantRona will hit the theaters on July 28th 2022 #VikrantRonaJuly28 in cinemas worldwide in 3D," the star tweeted.