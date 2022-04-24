If reports are to be believed, the shoot of the Pushpa sequel has been put on hold for a good reason. Director Sukumar and his team planned the sequel in a big way but after looking at the massive success of KGF 2 he wants to improve it further. And for this reason, he has halted the shoot in Hyderabad and is currently revamping the script for the pan-India audience. Reportedly, the director is planning to work on script enhancement for the next three to four months post which the shoot is likely to commence.

It looks like for time being both Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will work on their other projects until the script gets ready. After the stupendous success of Pushpa: The Rise, the expectations around its sequel are sky-high. Allu Arjun and Rashmika will once again pair up for this action thriller. The first part ended with Pushpa marrying Srivalli and Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil) plotting revenge against them for the insult. The sequel will focus on Pushpa's emotional journey.

The film's performance in the Hindi belt took the industry by a surprise. The film grossed a whopping 365 crores at the box office. It looks like the film's success has upped the remuneration graph of the lead stars. Reportedly Allu Arjun has hiked his fees from 35 crores to 50 crores for the sequel while leading lady Rashmika who charged 2 crores for the first part is taking home 3 crores for the sequel.

Rashmika is currently juggling between the sets of her Bollywood film Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Thalapathy 66 with Vijay in Tamil. Allu Arjun is likely to collaborate with Tamil director Atlee for a pan India film.