Allu Arjun's Pushpa earned 'super hit' status at the worldwide box office. The multilingual movie, which was released on 17 December, minted big money in its home territories – Andhra and Telangana – and an impressive collection in India as well as foreign countries.

Pushpa Lifetime Box Office Collection

As per the trade reports, Pushpa minted Rs 131.5 crore from the Andhra and Telangana box office alone with a distributors' share of Rs 83.6 crore. In the Nizam region, it raked in Rs 61.8 with a distributors' share of Rs 38.1 crore.

Whereas in Andhra, Pushpa collected Rs 47.4 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 29.8 crore while it grossed Rs 22.3 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 15.70 crore in Ceded.

Pushpa Collection Outside Andhra and Telangana

The Sukumar-directorial came out with flying colors in Tamil Nadu where movies of non-Tamil actors rarely perform well. It collected Rs 28 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 12.6 crore.

In Karnataka Allu Arjun enjoys a good fan following and Pushpa earned Rs 23 crore with a distributors' share of 12.1 crore. Considering his popularity, it should have done a better business in this region, says local trade trackers.

From rest of India, Pushpa minted Rs 124.2 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 55.90 crore. The film's performs in the Hindi belt took the industry by a surprise.

The total collection made by Pushpa at the domestic box office stands at Rs 322.6 crore.

Pushpa at International Box Office

The movie's performance in the international box office can be considered as an average business at it did not made big collection apart from the US.

In the US, Pushpa earned Rs 19 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 9.5 crore. In the UAE, it collected Rs 7 crore (distributors' share: Rs 3.15), Rs 3.8 crore in Australia (distributors' share: Rs 1.70 crore), Rs 1.6 crore in the UK (distributors' share: Rs 70 lakh) and Rs 5 crore from rest of the world (distributors' share: Rs 2.25 crore).

Will Prabhas-starrer Beat the Lifetime Collection of Pushpa?

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Pushpa has got a flying start at the Andhra and Telangana box office. However, its collection is not up to the mark outside the two Telugu-speaking states. In the four days, it has grossed over Rs 140 crore and it has to be seen whether the flick will beat the lifetime collection of Pushpa.