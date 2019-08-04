Ram Charan's wife Upasana has immortalised her father-in-law, megastar Chiranjeevi, by making him the face of her magazine Bpositive. His fans are floored by his young looks on its cover page.

Bpositive, which is an initiative of the Apollo Hospitals Group is a popular health and lifestyle magazine that provides information on every facet of human life. It is a brainchild of Upasna Kamineni, who is making a difference in the lives of people. She has now made Chiranjeevi the face of its latest edition.

Chiranjeevi, who turns 64 on August 22, has maintained his health and physic very well. With his amazing fitness, he has been a role model not just for aged men, but also for many youths. Upasna Kamineni recently had his interview in which he is seen talking about the secret of his fitness and young looks. He also had a photoshoot for the cover page of Bpositive.

Upasana Konidela tweeted some pictures and video of this photoshoot this morning and wrote, "Embracing Age with Grace. The immortal Megastar Chiranjeevi nails the cover of Bpositive ! Check out Mamaya's candid & inspiring conversation. It's super cool really happy to be sharing this Thanks @DabbooRatnani for this amazing shoot. @Apollolife #MegaStarChiranjeevi."

Chiranjeevi's fans are fallen in love with his young looks featured in the photos and video shared by Bpositive head Upasana Konidela. Here is how they reacted to her Twitter post.

V_R_Ram_Gopal @VRRamGopal1

Yes Madam Really Chiru Garu Looks Very Younger Than Ramcharan Annaya And He Is Fabulous Actor And Meeru Kuda Adho Oka Film Lo Guest Role Lo Kanapadali Madam Meeru Charan Anna Tho Just A Guest Role..Very Fabulous Pic Madam Super..

.·★Aꜱʜᴡɪɴ★·. @alwaysashwin

I think 2nd still would have been added on the magazine instead of the 3rd one

Praveen Peddapotula @peddapotula

Wow he looks like he is at 30

Balaji @Balaji68225064

Good to see our #MegaStarChiranjeevi in new elegant look

Vikas @vikasgurram

Damn how cool Megastar look... now it's time for a #Trivikram movie isn't it

Naresh @naresh4peace