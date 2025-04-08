Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela are one of the most loved celebrity couples in India. The two often take to social media to express their love for each other, and fans love to see them, so they often call them couple goals. Both Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela are immensely successful in their respective careers, and many wonder how even after keeping busy they have time for their family and prioritize their marriage above everything else. Upasana recently gave out the secret recipe for their happy marriage.

Upasana and Ram Charan have been married for 13 years now and welcomed their first child in 2023. In a recent interview with Masoom Minawala, the entrepreneur spoke about what keeps her and Ram Charan's marriage going. During the conversation, when asked if it is difficult being married to a superstar, Upasana very articulately mentioned that every marriage is difficult and that all relationships have their own ups and downs.

Upasana said, "We come in as equals; we understood that quite early in our marriage. He's a very, very secure man. And only a secure man will support a woman and push her to do more. That's what he does for me. Being there with me through my ups and downs, and me being there with him, is our secret sauce. And of course, marriage is not a bed of roses. We have our whole family around us, and our family is our support system — whether it's his side or mine."

Considering they are both extremely successful in their respective careers and often keep busy, they were asked how they balance the two. Upasasan said that they have made it a point to do a date once every week.

She said, "Managing our schedules so that we get adequate time with each other is so important. My mum used to tell us that once a week, you have to have a date night. It's so important, and we try to do that as much as possible. Date night is at home, with no distractions like the TV or phones. This is something important that we've institutionalised in our minds. If we have a problem with each other, we definitely talk about it. Communication is something that we're still building, and will continue to build until we die. These are things in a marriage that are accepted, but you have to work on them every day. You can't give up. It's like breathing."

Upasana and Ram Charan were school friends who lost touch and then again reconnected years later. The two got engaged in 2011 and then tied the knot in 2012.