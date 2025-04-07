Ram Charan's latest film 'Peddi' has made a strong impression with its powerful first teaser. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana known for Uppena, this film brings Ram Charan back in a rugged village avatar. Fans are thrilled with the teaser which was released on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami.

Originally, the teaser was planned for Ram Charan's birthday but got delayed. However, the makers surprised fans by dropping a teaser titled "First Shot" which immediately grabbed everyone's attention.

The teaser features Ram Charan delivering impactful dialogues in a North Andhra accent. His powerful voice-over sets the tone and each frame gives fans goosebumps. His dialogue, "Okate pani chesenaki... okénaka batikenaki, entha pedda batukenduku?" became an instant hit among fans.

The final moments of the teaser show Charan playing cricket and hitting the bat to the ground that truly thrilled viewers. His mass look, body language and rough style remind audiences of his Rangasthalam days. Combined with AR Rahman's intense background score, the teaser elevates expectations for a full-scale pan India release.

Fans took to social media celebrating Ram Charan's return in a mass role and claimed that this film has the potential to cross Rs. 1000 crore at the box office. The teaser also confirmed the film's release date – March 27, 2026, on Ram Charan's next birthday.

With strong visuals, meaningful dialogues, and gripping music, Peddi is shaping up to be one of Ram Charan's biggest hits.

This is Ram Charan's 16th film also called RC16. The first look released a few days back posters show him with unkempt hair and a scarred face holding a cricket bat in one hand. These visuals have drawn comparisons to Allu Arjun's Pushpa but fans were quick to remind everyone that Charan played a similar rugged role earlier in Rangasthalam.

Janhvi Kapoor plays the lead actress role in the. The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma and Jagapathi Babu in important roles. It is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. Legendary composer A.R. Rahman is handling the music while R. Rathnavelu is the cinematographer. The film is being shot in Hyderabad and production is currently underway.