A poster featuring Ram Charan in British police dress is now doing rounds on social media. It is claimed to be the mega power star's first look from ace director SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie RRR.

A blogger published a poster in his latest post on Monday morning. It is a vintage picture and Ram Charan is seen wearing a British police outfit. The blogger claims that Alluri Seetha Rama Raju had worked as a British constable, but he had revolted against Britisher after realizing his mistake.

It appears like an old photograph with the name Alluri Rama Raju and Circa 1922 AD. The picture also features words like Madras Infantry printed in the lower corner of its right-hand side. There are fewer chances of believing it as Ram Charan's original first look. It seems to be a fake poster of the actor.

There is a lot of hype and curiosity about the RRR movie because it happens to be the SS Rajamouli's next film after the release of blockbuster Baahubali 2. It is a period action film, which deals with a fictional story revolving around India's freedom fighters. Junior NTR and Ram Charan are playing the roles of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, respectively in this highly-anticipated flick.

Junior NTR fans desperately wait for its promos

Along with filmgoers, the fans of Junior NTR and Ram Charan have been desperately waiting for its promos like first look posters and teaser for almost a year. But the makers have kept all of them under the wrap. But this hype led to the leaking of its video and on-set photos on several occasions. However, the makers have taken found out new measures to guard its details, every time it was leaked.

There are lesser chances of the leaking of any poster from RRR movie, considering the kind of security that SS Rajamouli has ensured on the sets of the film. Secondly, it is clear that it is a vintage photo and some fan seems to have morphed a vintage photo of a British soldier. It seems to be another fan-made poster.

Alluri Sitarama Raju was an awe-inspiring tribal trailblazer, who had the courage to pioneer the Rampa Rebellion against the British Raj. He was often hailed as Manyam Veerudu and he was successful in obliterating several British soldiers but was eventually killed during one of his revolts, according to reports.