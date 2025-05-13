Ram Charan becomes the first Indian celebrity to get a wax statue of his pet at Madame Tussauds in London. The grand announcement was indeed a matter of pride for the entire Konidela clan, but it was his daughter, Klin Kaara who charmed the audience with her innocent looks.

In a few heartwarming photos and videos shared by Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni, fans were treated to a glimpse into the family's special day. In the picture, the actor shares the frame with his wax statue surrounded by the sculptor Upasana. But what caught everyone's attention was a sweet exchange about their daughter, Klin Kaara.

The little toddler looked adorably confused, clearly thinking that the wax figure was her actual father. In the video, she can be seen walking towards the statue, assuming it was Ram Charan and it is breaking the internet, melting millions of hearts across the globe.

Upasana took to Instagram to share the adorable moment and wrote on it, "The boss of the house before + after #Milkdrunk #nationalbreastfeedingweek #UpsTurnsBlack #Love."

"Team Rhyme or Team Ram??? And my Klin Kaara was just so cute. Priceless! P.S. — Get that husband that doesn't talk — loves to pose for every photo!'

The proud moment was even more special as Ram Charan's parents, megastar Chiranjeevi and mother Surekha were seen beaming with joy as they posed with their son's wax statue.

Just for your information and knowledge, Ram Charan is the second person in the entire world, after Queen Elizabeth II, to figure at the world-famous Madame Tussauds with his pet. His fur baby, Rhyme, has now been forever memorialized next to him.

Professionally, Ram Charan is filming for a much-awaited movie Peddi helmed by Buchi Babu Sana.