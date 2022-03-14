Telugu star Ram Charan and his wife, businesswoman Upasana Konidela, are currently chilling in Finland. As they stay in extreme temperatures, the duo, along with their other travel partners are seen living a primitive life in the snowy region.

In the recent video posted by Upasana on her social media profiles, Ram Charan can be seen rubbing two sticks together for the creation of fire. They are also seen heating their food in the fire, which indicates their choice to live like the primitive man, in the cold region during their vacation.

Upasana, who shared a glimpse of their fun vacay, wrote, "Happy Happy State of mind @ the happiest place on earth. @alwaysramcharan @harika_kishen @aashrith_999. (sic)", as she shared a video with the compilation from different locations of their travel.

Ram Charan and Upasna can also be seen having fun in the snow, as they take a dip in the water amidst the ice glaciers, while they also are spotted cuddling with snow dogs.

Upasana, who always maintained that her husband Ram Charan is her travel partner, also believes that traveling together makes a couple stronger together. The young entrepreneur also stresses the point that taking a couple's trip can improve mental health and can strengthen the bond.

On the work front, Ram Charan awaits the release of his upcoming magnum opus 'RRR', while he is busily shooting for his next- 'RC15' under Shankar Shanmugam's direction.