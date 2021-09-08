Ram Charan and Shankar's much-anticipated movie, which is presently referred to as 'RC 15', has been launched with a customary pooja in Hyderabad. The makers also released a poster in which the cast and crew are seen wearing black suits.

In the poster features, Shankar, producer Dil Raju, cinematographer S Thirunavukkarasu, music composer S Thaman, production designers Ramakrishna and Monika, co-producer Sirish, choreographer Jani Master, and lyricist Ananta Sriram are seen.

Mega Star Chiranjeevi, father of Chiranjeevi, leading filmmaker SS Rajamouli and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh were the special guests at the muhurat function. The film's heroine Kiara Advani, Lingusamy, and others were spotted at the function organised by the producer of the movie, Dil Raju.

A Land Mark Film

The movie is being made on the banner of Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations and it marks the 50th film made on the prestigious banner of Tollywood. Chiranjeevi tapped the clap for the opening scene and which was shot on Ram Charan.

"To new beginnings !! #RC15 #SVC50 kick starts today. Looking forward to deliver a memorable experience to one and all. @shankarshanmugh @advani_kiara @MusicThaman @DOP_Tirru @ramjowrites @saimadhav_burra @SVC_official," Ram Charan tweeted.

Kiara Advani shared her excitement on Twitter. She posted,"Excitement level beyond for my First Pan India film. My heart is filled with gratitude to be directed by the one and only @shankarshanmugh garu, my wonderful costar @AlwaysRamCharan produced by #DilRaju garu. With your blessings, love and good wishes our film has begun. [sic]"

It is believed to be a pan-India film like Ram Charan's forthcoming movie RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. The shooting will begin in October 2021.