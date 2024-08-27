Post the day's happenings, Upasana shared some of them on Instagram Stories, which gave us a quick glimpse into their family's festive rituals. In one picture that melts hearts, Upasana is shown sitting on the ground with little Kaara opposite an exquisitely decorated house temple.

The idol of Lord Krishna adorned with brightly colored flowers and in front of them was a collection of offerings. Looking absolutely cute in traditional attire, Kaara joins her mother for the puja. Underneath this photo, Upasana captioned it as "Amma & Kaara. Sweet simple puja time. #happyjanmashtami."

In another photo Ram Charan casually dressed for the occasion while joining up with his wife and Rhyme; their pet dog. White footprints symbolizing Lord Krishna's arrival were left all over the floor as part of making the moment more festive in nature. This was accompanied by a photo from Upasana with a caption "Joined by Nana & Rhyme."

Surekha, wife of Chiranjeevi, however made the celebration even more special when she presented herself together with Klin Kaara to offer prayers thus completing Chiru's family Janmashtami celebrations.

Professional-wise, Ram Charan is ready to launch his awaited film Game Changer. It's a movie directed by S Shankar and starring Kiara Advani as the leading lady with reports indicating that Ram Charan played an officer fighting against corruption.

After game changer, Ram Charan will be set for RC16 which is going to be their debut work together with Janhvi Kapoor. Shivarajkumar is part of this project directed by Buchi Babu Sana.