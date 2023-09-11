The popular South Indian actor, Ram Charan, has taken a well-deserved break from his busy schedule to enjoy a family vacation in France's picturesque Alsace region with his wife, Upasana Kamineni. The couple recently welcomed their baby girl, Klin Kaara, and decided to spend some quality time together before Ram Charan dives into his upcoming film project.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni were seen exploring the charming landscapes of Alsace, known for its wine, cheese, and stunning villages. However, the vacation wasn't just about leisure; it also included attending a wedding.

The actor, who has been juggling a hectic work schedule, is now gearing up to commence shooting for the highly-anticipated movie "Game Changer," directed by Shankar. Sources suggest that he will be back in India next week and will kick off filming on September 13 in Hyderabad. "Game Changer" is slated to be an action-packed thriller, and the shooting is expected to wrap up by November 2023.

Following "Game Changer," Ram Charan will shift his focus to his next project, tentatively titled "RC16," a romantic drama directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. His previous release, SS Rajamouli's epic "RRR," garnered immense acclaim and catapulted him into the league of sought-after pan-Indian stars.

In "Game Changer," Ram Charan is said to portray an IAS officer grappling with anger management issues. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1970s and is currently under construction at Ramoji Film City. Notably, extensive action sequences are planned, spanning a 25-day shoot.