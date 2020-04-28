Mega power star Ram Charan revealed that he has been beaten by his father Chiranjeevi only once. The megastar had beaten him with a police belt gifted by his grandfather for uttering bad words.

Popular Telugu actors Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi have maintained very good father and son relationship. There was hardly any rumour about their fight or difference of opinion until the two started working together for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. But the mega power star had revealed in an interview to a TV channel that the megastar had once beaten him with a belt gifted by his granddad.

Talking about Upasana's bonding with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan had said, "My father is the best friend for Upasana in my family. I hesitate to sit with him and talk to him for a couple of minutes. But Upasana will go to him directly and ask him about his health."

When asked about her Telugu language, Ram Charan had added, "She is not perfect in speaking Telugu. She mixes both Telangana and Andhra dialects. Her language will be a kichadi. My father has asked to learn it. That's how they have become good friends. She has got more support than me."

When asked about Chiru's behaviour at the home, Ram Charan had said, "The megastar will be totally opposite of what others see him on screen. He will be very comical on screen, but he never cracks jokes at home. Naga uncle is the funniest man in my family. He entertains a lot and makes everyone laugh.

Ram Charan added, "I have never seen my father dancing at the home. He might have done a couple of steps to encourage Bunny (Allu Arjun), but he has never taken initiative to do it. He is total absorbed person. He is not reserved, but he is normal and gels well with everyone. I guess his roots are like that, as his mother and father have followed such a way of life."

Ram Charan opened up on getting beaten by Chiranjeevi and said, "He has beaten me only once in childhood. I was 8 year old and I noticed my driver and security were talking to each other near the gate. I didn't understand a few of their words. I went inside the house and asked Naga Babu uncle. My father had just returned home from shooting. My uncle took me to his room."

Cherry added, "He told my father that I have learned some words from his friends or someone. Then my father sent him outside. I didn't understand the reason and I had to give an explanation. My grandfather had gifted a belt to my father after his retirement. He took that and beat me. He told me that those were very bad words and never use them in your life. I didn't talk to Naga babu for many days."

The mega power star also revealed that Chiranjeevi does not like anyone, who argues with mothers. He had said, "My father doesn't like anyone arguing with my mother. Once Bunny had argued with his mother and he was beaten badly. He has rules that none in the family should argue with ladies or mother. He gets very angry. My grandfather was very strict and probably he has got that quality from him."